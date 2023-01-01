Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve pad thai

Consumer pic

 

Desilicious Kitchen

2000 Esters Road, Suite 208, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai Noodles Chicken$15.99
Stir-fried thin rice noodle with egg, green onion, beansprout and chicken.
More about Desilicious Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

My Thai and Vegan (IRVING) - 6550 N MacArthur Blvd

6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Glass Noodles Pad Thai$13.50
Glass noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce.​
*Gluten Free
Pad Thai$12.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce.
*gluten free​
Vegan Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodle stir fried with bean sprouts, green onions, broccolis, carrots, napa cabbage in vegan pad thai sauce.
*gluten free
More about My Thai and Vegan (IRVING) - 6550 N MacArthur Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Rolls

Turkey Clubs

French Toast

Chopped Salad

Burritos

Chile Relleno

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (287 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (199 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (757 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston