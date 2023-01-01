Pad thai in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve pad thai
Desilicious Kitchen
2000 Esters Road, Suite 208, Irving
|Pad Thai Noodles Chicken
|$15.99
Stir-fried thin rice noodle with egg, green onion, beansprout and chicken.
My Thai and Vegan (IRVING) - 6550 N MacArthur Blvd
6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving
|Glass Noodles Pad Thai
|$13.50
Glass noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce.
*Gluten Free
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce.
*gluten free
|Vegan Pad Thai
|$13.95
Thin rice noodle stir fried with bean sprouts, green onions, broccolis, carrots, napa cabbage in vegan pad thai sauce.
*gluten free