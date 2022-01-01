Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Irving

Irving restaurants that serve paratha

Kothu Paratha image

 

Southern Spice - Irving

901 W royal ln, #120, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kothu Paratha$8.99
Shredded Paratha mixed with veggies and salna (spicy gravy)
Consumer pic

 

India 101

3311 Regent Blvd #101, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
36. Forget Me Not - Paneer Aloo Gobhi Mooli Pyaaz Paratha$12.99
Flatbread stuffed with cheese, spiced potatoes, cauliflower, radish, chopped onions & spices
29. Makhan Mar Ke - Paneer Makhani Paratha$10.99
Flatbread stuffed with grated cottage cheese, butter sauce & spices
15. Chennai ka don - Masala Dosa Paratha$10.99
Flatbread stuffed with South Indian flavored masala potatoes, onions, chilies & curry leaves
