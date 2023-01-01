Pineapple fried rice in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
More about My Thai and Vegan - IRVING
My Thai and Vegan - IRVING
6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.95
Steam rice stir fried with egg, pineapples, carrots, curry powder, cashew nuts, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
|Brown Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.95
Brown rice stir fried with egg, pineapples, carrots, curry powder, cashew nuts, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
More about ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas
6450 N MacArthur Blvd Suite 120, Irving
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.99
Fried rice with eggs, cashews, pineapple, raisins, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions, tomato, and garlic.