Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve po boy

Green Gator - Las Colinas image

 

Green Gator - Las Colinas

340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Po' Boys$14.00
Mayo and Lettuce. Served with Cajun Fries.
More about Green Gator - Las Colinas
Banner pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Memphis Catfish Po' Boy$10.49
A Southern tradition with fried Delta catfish, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, chopped pickle, and chipotle mayo on a hoagie. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with cole slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style
More about Red Hot & Blue

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Fried Pickles

Chili

Scallops

Taco Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cheese Enchiladas

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Salad

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston