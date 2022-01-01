Po boy in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve po boy
More about Green Gator - Las Colinas
Green Gator - Las Colinas
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving
|Po' Boys
|$14.00
Mayo and Lettuce. Served with Cajun Fries.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Memphis Catfish Po' Boy
|$10.49
A Southern tradition with fried Delta catfish, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, chopped pickle, and chipotle mayo on a hoagie. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with cole slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style