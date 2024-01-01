Pork dumplings in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve pork dumplings
Banh Shop - MacArthur Park
7601 N. MacArthur Blvd. #105, Irving
|Pork Dumplings
|$6.50
Wonton wrapped season pork, fried and served with honey caramel sauce, four to a order
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving
|Cabbage & Pork Dumplings 白菜猪肉饺子
|$10.00
Filled with Cabbage, Pork, Water Chestnut & Shiitake
Served Steamed or Pan-fried
|Shrimp & Pork Dumplings 鲜虾猪肉饺子
|$11.00
Filled with Shrimp, Pork & Chives
Served Steamed or Pan-fried