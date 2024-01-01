Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork dumplings in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve pork dumplings

Item pic

 

Banh Shop - MacArthur Park

7601 N. MacArthur Blvd. #105, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Dumplings$6.50
Wonton wrapped season pork, fried and served with honey caramel sauce, four to a order
More about Banh Shop - MacArthur Park
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Fortune House Chinese Cuisine

8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving

Avg 4.6 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cabbage & Pork Dumplings 白菜猪肉饺子$10.00
Filled with Cabbage, Pork, Water Chestnut & Shiitake
Served Steamed or Pan-fried
Shrimp & Pork Dumplings 鲜虾猪肉饺子$11.00
Filled with Shrimp, Pork & Chives
Served Steamed or Pan-fried
More about Fortune House Chinese Cuisine

