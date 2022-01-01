Pulled pork sandwiches in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Red Hot & Blue
5910 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
|Kid BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$6.99
Kid-sized pulled pork sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
|4.99 Pulled Pork Sandwich Special
|$4.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with a side of Grandma's famous Potato Salad.
Kitchen 101
316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Slow-roasted pork, southern bun, BBQ sauce, pickles & onions