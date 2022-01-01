Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Irving

Irving restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hot & Blue

5910 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

Avg 4.2 (1646 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue

5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Kid BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.99
Kid-sized pulled pork sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
4.99 Pulled Pork Sandwich Special$4.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with a side of Grandma's famous Potato Salad.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Kitchen 101

316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Slow-roasted pork, southern bun, BBQ sauce, pickles & onions
More about Kitchen 101
Savory Riverside

5000 Riverside Drive, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.95
Slow 14hr Hickory Smoke, Pulled & topped with Pickled Jalapenos and Creamy Cole Slaw on a Brioche Bun
More about Savory Riverside

