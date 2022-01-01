Quesadillas in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Posados Cafe
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview
|Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.99
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita quesadilla with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.99
|Santa Fe Quesadilla
|$14.69
Fajita chicken, Mexican cheese, roasted corn, black beans, and jalapeno ranch.
More about Via Real
Via Real
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Quesadilla Full Chicken
|$17.00
Flour Tortillas stuffed with Grilled Chicken, & Melted Monterey Jack, with Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce. Sour Cream & Guacamole on Request
|Quesadilla Full Chicken & Spinach
|$17.00
Flour Tortillas stuffed with Grilled Chicken & Spinach, & Melted Monterey Jack, with Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce. Sour Cream & Guacamole on Request
|Quesadilla Full Shrimp
|$18.00
Flour Tortillas stuffed with Sautéed Shrimp, & Melted Monterey Jack, with Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce. Sour Cream & Guacamole on Request
More about Kitchen 101
Kitchen 101
316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.00
|Quesadillas
|$9.00
Spicy pepperjack cheese blend, fresno salsa, crema fresca, avocado, pico & ranch tortilla chips