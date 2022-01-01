Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview

Avg 4.1 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita quesadilla with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
Santa Fe Quesadilla$14.69
Fajita chicken, Mexican cheese, roasted corn, black beans, and jalapeno ranch.
Quesadilla Full Shrimp image

 

Via Real

4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Full Chicken$17.00
Flour Tortillas stuffed with Grilled Chicken, & Melted Monterey Jack, with Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce. Sour Cream & Guacamole on Request
Quesadilla Full Chicken & Spinach$17.00
Flour Tortillas stuffed with Grilled Chicken & Spinach, & Melted Monterey Jack, with Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce. Sour Cream & Guacamole on Request
Quesadilla Full Shrimp$18.00
Flour Tortillas stuffed with Sautéed Shrimp, & Melted Monterey Jack, with Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce. Sour Cream & Guacamole on Request
Item pic

 

Kitchen 101

316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$4.00
Quesadillas$9.00
Spicy pepperjack cheese blend, fresno salsa, crema fresca, avocado, pico & ranch tortilla chips
Restaurant banner

 

Savory Riverside

5000 Riverside Drive, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla (Chicken)$9.95
