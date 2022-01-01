Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Roti in
Irving
/
Irving
/
Roti
Irving restaurants that serve roti
Southern Spice - Irving
901 W royal ln, #120, Irving
No reviews yet
Tandoori Roti
$1.99
Indian flat bread made with whole wheat flour and cooked in a tandoor
More about Southern Spice - Irving
India 101
3311 Regent Blvd #101, Irving
No reviews yet
Tandoori Roti
$1.99
Whole-wheat bread baked in a clay oven.
More about India 101
Browse other tasty dishes in Irving
Caesar Salad
Beef Fried Rice
Tortilla Soup
Po Boy
Pancakes
Chicken Fried Rice
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Chicken Fried Steaks
More near Irving to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(505 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Grapevine
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Hurst
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Colleyville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(505 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(307 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(646 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston