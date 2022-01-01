Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Green Gator - Las Colinas image

 

Green Gator - Las Colinas

340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp or Tilapia Tacos$16.00
Shrimp or Tilapia served w/ Jambalaya
More about Green Gator - Las Colinas
Item pic

 

Via Real

4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Shrimp$20.00
Sautéed Shrimp, with Sun Dried Tomato Pecan Pesto, Red Cabbage Slaw, & Spicy Aioli
More about Via Real
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Chicken Pizza

Flautas

Chips And Salsa

Bean Burritos

Cheese Enchiladas

Pies

Tacos

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston