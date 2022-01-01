Shrimp tacos in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Green Gator - Las Colinas
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving
|Shrimp or Tilapia Tacos
|$16.00
Shrimp or Tilapia served w/ Jambalaya
Via Real
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Tacos Shrimp
|$20.00
Sautéed Shrimp, with Sun Dried Tomato Pecan Pesto, Red Cabbage Slaw, & Spicy Aioli
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving
|Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.