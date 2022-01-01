Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve sticky rice

Fortune House Chinese Cuisine image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Fortune House Chinese Cuisine

8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving

Avg 4.6 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shanghai Sticky Rice Cake 上海炒年糕$12.00
More about Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
Main pic

 

My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)

6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice$2.50
Thai Custard with Sticky Rice$6.95
Steamed egg custard served on a bed of sweet sticky rice.
Sticky Rice Mango$7.95
Steamed sticky rice tossed with sweetened coconut cream and served with fresh mango.
*Gluten Free
More about My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)

