Sticky rice in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve sticky rice
More about Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving
|Shanghai Sticky Rice Cake 上海炒年糕
|$12.00
More about My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)
My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)
6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving
|Sticky Rice
|$2.50
|Thai Custard with Sticky Rice
|$6.95
Steamed egg custard served on a bed of sweet sticky rice.
|Sticky Rice Mango
|$7.95
Steamed sticky rice tossed with sweetened coconut cream and served with fresh mango.
*Gluten Free