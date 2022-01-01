Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview

Avg 4.1 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.49
Fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips with choice of chicken or beef.
Crispy Taco Dinner$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken.
Soft Beef Taco$3.89
Green Gator - Las Colinas image

 

Green Gator - Las Colinas

340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp or Tilapia Tacos$16.00
Shrimp or Tilapia served w/ Jambalaya
Item pic

 

Via Real

4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Shrimp$20.00
Sautéed Shrimp, with Sun Dried Tomato Pecan Pesto, Red Cabbage Slaw, & Spicy Aioli
Tacos Salmon$20.00
Blackened Salmon, Fresh Spinach, Avocado, & Pineapple-Corn Relish
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Chicken Taco Salad w/ picante$10.25
Fresh tossed greens with tomato, onion and cheese. Served with picante sauce.
• Breakfast TACOS (2) w/ eggs, cheese, bacon or sausage$6.50
Comes with egg and cheese with choice of bacon or sausage.
Served with Picante Sauce
• Breakfast Taco (1). w/ eggs, cheese, bacon or sausage$3.50
1 Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled egg, cheese and your choice of meat. Served with Picante Sauce
Item pic

 

Kitchen 101

316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Chicken Taco$5.00
K101 Street Tacos$10.00
Cilantro, onion, fresno salsa, avocado salsa & ranch tortilla chips
Breakfast Tacos$5.00
with egg & cheese, fresno salsa & avocado salsa
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos - Cod$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
Knockout Tacos image

TACOS

Knockout Tacos

3524 w airport freeway #120, Irving

Avg 4.8 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Taco$1.79
Restaurant banner

 

Savory Riverside

5000 Riverside Drive, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BF Taco (Bacon)$2.50
eggs, bacon & cheese in a flour tortilla
BF Taco (Sausage)$2.50
eggs, sausage & cheese in a flour tortilla
BF Taco (Chorizo)$2.50
