Tacos in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve tacos
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview
|Taco Salad
|$12.49
Fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips with choice of chicken or beef.
|Crispy Taco Dinner
|$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken.
|Soft Beef Taco
|$3.89
Green Gator - Las Colinas
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving
|Shrimp or Tilapia Tacos
|$16.00
Shrimp or Tilapia served w/ Jambalaya
Via Real
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Tacos Shrimp
|$20.00
Sautéed Shrimp, with Sun Dried Tomato Pecan Pesto, Red Cabbage Slaw, & Spicy Aioli
|Tacos Salmon
|$20.00
Blackened Salmon, Fresh Spinach, Avocado, & Pineapple-Corn Relish
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving
|• Chicken Taco Salad w/ picante
|$10.25
Fresh tossed greens with tomato, onion and cheese. Served with picante sauce.
|• Breakfast TACOS (2) w/ eggs, cheese, bacon or sausage
|$6.50
Comes with egg and cheese with choice of bacon or sausage.
Served with Picante Sauce
|• Breakfast Taco (1). w/ eggs, cheese, bacon or sausage
|$3.50
1 Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled egg, cheese and your choice of meat. Served with Picante Sauce
Kitchen 101
316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving
|Kid Chicken Taco
|$5.00
|K101 Street Tacos
|$10.00
Cilantro, onion, fresno salsa, avocado salsa & ranch tortilla chips
|Breakfast Tacos
|$5.00
with egg & cheese, fresno salsa & avocado salsa
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving
|Baja Fish Tacos - Cod
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
|Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.