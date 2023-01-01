Thai fried rice in Irving
More about Desilicious Kitchen
Desilicious Kitchen
2000 Esters Road, Suite 208, Irving
|Thai Fried Rice Chicken
|$15.99
Onion, egg, tomato, green onion and Chicken.
More about My Thai and Vegan (IRVING) - 6550 N MacArthur Blvd
My Thai and Vegan (IRVING) - 6550 N MacArthur Blvd
6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving
|Vegan Thai Fried Rice
|$13.95
Fried rice with onions, scallions, broccolis, carrots, garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
|Brown Thai Fried Rice
|$14.95
Brown rice stir fried with egg, carrots, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$12.95
Steam rice stir fried with egg, carrots, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.