Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve tikka masala

Tikka Masala image

 

Southern Spice - Irving

901 W royal ln, #120, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tikka Masala Mac & Cheese$6.99
Gooey and addictive amalgam of Tikka Masala sauce, cheese and Mac
Tikka Masala$13.99
Cubed pieces marinated in tandoor spice, cooked in the tandoor on a skewer. Comes with steamed rice.
Tikka Masala Loaded Fries$5.99
More about Southern Spice - Irving
Consumer pic

 

India 101

3311 Regent Blvd #101, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Oven baked boneless chicken combined with spices in a tomato cream gravy. A favorite with all Indian food enthusiasts.
Panner Tikka Masala$14.99
Cottage cheese served with a mix of yogurt, cream and tomatoes fused with garam masala.
More about India 101

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Chicken Biryani

Custard

Tandoori

Grilled Chicken

Shrimp Fajitas

Chile Relleno

Sticky Rice

Tamales

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (646 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston