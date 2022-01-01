Tikka masala in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve tikka masala
Southern Spice - Irving
901 W royal ln, #120, Irving
|Tikka Masala Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
Gooey and addictive amalgam of Tikka Masala sauce, cheese and Mac
|Tikka Masala
|$13.99
Cubed pieces marinated in tandoor spice, cooked in the tandoor on a skewer. Comes with steamed rice.
|Tikka Masala Loaded Fries
|$5.99
India 101
3311 Regent Blvd #101, Irving
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.99
Oven baked boneless chicken combined with spices in a tomato cream gravy. A favorite with all Indian food enthusiasts.
|Panner Tikka Masala
|$14.99
Cottage cheese served with a mix of yogurt, cream and tomatoes fused with garam masala.