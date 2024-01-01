Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom kha soup in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve tom kha soup

Item pic

 

My Thai and Vegan - IRVING

6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)$5.50
Mushrooms and cocunut milk in lemon grass broth, chili paste and cilatro garnish.
More about My Thai and Vegan - IRVING
Item pic

 

ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas

6450 North Macarthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tom Kha (Thai coconut soup)$10.99
Traditional Thai coconut soup.
Chicken broth based, a mix of Thai spices and coconut milk with green onions, mushroom, white onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, and kafir leaves.
Served with a cup of Jasmine Rice.
Rice can be substituted with steamed noodles.
More about ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Veggie Rolls

Chilli Chicken

Paratha

Masala Dosa

Pastries

Custard

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (763 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.7 (43 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (763 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (249 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (960 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (528 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston