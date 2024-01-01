Tom kha soup in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve tom kha soup
More about My Thai and Vegan - IRVING
My Thai and Vegan - IRVING
6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving
|Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)
|$5.50
Mushrooms and cocunut milk in lemon grass broth, chili paste and cilatro garnish.
More about ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas
6450 North Macarthur Boulevard, Irving
|Tom Kha (Thai coconut soup)
|$10.99
Traditional Thai coconut soup.
Chicken broth based, a mix of Thai spices and coconut milk with green onions, mushroom, white onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, and kafir leaves.
Served with a cup of Jasmine Rice.
Rice can be substituted with steamed noodles.