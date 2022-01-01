Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Tuna Salad on a bed of lettuce w/ fruit$11.25
Scoop of delicious tuna surrounded by beautiful Seasonal fruit
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Kitchen 101 image

 

Kitchen 101

316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad
More about Kitchen 101

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Tacos

Dumplings

Cake

Corn Dogs

Chips And Salsa

Enchiladas

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston