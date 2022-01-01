Turkey clubs in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Red Hot & Blue
5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$10.29
Tender and sliced-to-order with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side.
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving
|• Club Sandwich. choose Ham or Turkey
|$8.25
Delicious double decker with your choice of Turkey or Ham. Served on toasted bread with Mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served with a peach half and a pickle spear.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .