Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Banner pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$10.29
Tender and sliced-to-order with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Club Sandwich. choose Ham or Turkey$8.25
Delicious double decker with your choice of Turkey or Ham. Served on toasted bread with Mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served with a peach half and a pickle spear.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Club$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Restaurant banner

 

Savory Riverside

5000 Riverside Drive, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoke Turkey Club$9.95
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Mayo on Whole Wheat
More about Savory Riverside

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

French Fries

Fajitas

Corn Dogs

Cornbread

Tamales

Chile Relleno

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston