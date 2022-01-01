Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Irvington

Irvington restaurants that serve chocolate cake

River City Grille

6 South Broadway, Irvington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about River City Grille
BG pic

 

Red Hat on the River

1 Bridge Street, Irvington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$13.00
Flourless chocolate cake, amaro spiked whipped cream (contains alcohol)
More about Red Hat on the River

