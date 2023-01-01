Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Irvington

Irvington restaurants
Irvington restaurants that serve ravioli

River City Grille

6 South Broadway, Irvington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom Ravioli$24.00
Shallots, Sherry Wine, Cream, Truffle Cream
Family Style Ravioli$42.00
More about River City Grille
SALADS

Mima Vinoteca - 63 main street

63 main street, Irvington

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ravioli$28.00
More about Mima Vinoteca - 63 main street

