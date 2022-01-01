Irwin restaurants you'll love
Burgher Burger 15642
108 4th Street, Irwin
|Popular items
|Sneeder Burger
|$11.99
Grilled mushrooms, caramelized "yinz" (onions), Swiss cheese, and two all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion jam dressing.
|THE Burgher
|$10.99
This "Burgher" is why we're here! Our signature, namesake burger is two all-beef steak burgers, two pieces of American cheese, and sauteed "Yinz" (onions), cooked and seasoned to perfection! Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and house BB sauce.
|Kids Hot Dog
|$4.99
Grilled hot dog and side of fries. Comes with your choice of a kids size drink. Ages 10 and under.
Mr Mikes Pub & Pizza
9371 Lincoln Highway State Route 30, Irwin
|Popular items
|Classic Italian
Ham. Capicola. Pepperoni. Salami. Cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Hoagie Sauce.
|XL Pizza
|$14.00
|Half Dozen Dusted Whole Wings
|$12.95
FRENCH FRIES
Gato Taco and Tequila
207 main st, irwin
|Popular items
|Chips and Queso
|$6.00
|El Pollo Loco
|$12.00
|The Yinzer
|$15.00
PASTA
Cenacolo
2000 commerce loop, North Huntingdon
|Popular items
|Reginetta
|$31.00
Jumbo Shrimp, Sweet Sausage, Pancetta, Banana Peppers, & Marinara and Lobster Cream. All entrees come with our house salad. Fresh Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes , Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$30.00
Short Rib Ragu, Porcini Mushrooms & Roma Tomato Sauce All entrees come with our house salad. Fresh Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes , Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Bruco
|$27.00
Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes, Mascarpone Cream & Truffle Oil
All entrees come with our house salad. Fresh Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes , Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette
Siena At Norwin
10630 Rt 30, North Huntingdon
|Popular items
|MD Traditional
|$10.99
|Bread Sticks
|$5.99
|Italian Hoagie
Inferno Pizza North Huntingdon
13380 Us 30 Hwy, North Huntingdon
|Popular items
|X-Large Pizza (18") (14 cut)
|$16.95
|Fresh Cut FRENCH FRIES
|$4.25
|Medium Pizza (14") (8 Cut)
|$12.95
Brandy's on Main
200 main St, Irwin
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Bites
|$5.00
|Medium 8 cut square
|$9.99
|Large 14" round 8 cut
|$12.99