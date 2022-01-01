Irwin restaurants you'll love

Irwin restaurants
Toast
  • Irwin

Irwin's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Sandwich
Salad
Chicken
Must-try Irwin restaurants

Burgher Burger 15642 image

 

Burgher Burger 15642

108 4th Street, Irwin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sneeder Burger$11.99
Grilled mushrooms, caramelized "yinz" (onions), Swiss cheese, and two all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion jam dressing.
THE Burgher$10.99
This "Burgher" is why we're here! Our signature, namesake burger is two all-beef steak burgers, two pieces of American cheese, and sauteed "Yinz" (onions), cooked and seasoned to perfection! Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and house BB sauce.
Kids Hot Dog$4.99
Grilled hot dog and side of fries. Comes with your choice of a kids size drink. Ages 10 and under.
More about Burgher Burger 15642
Mr Mikes Pub & Pizza image

 

Mr Mikes Pub & Pizza

9371 Lincoln Highway State Route 30, Irwin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Italian
Ham. Capicola. Pepperoni. Salami. Cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Hoagie Sauce.
XL Pizza$14.00
Half Dozen Dusted Whole Wings$12.95
More about Mr Mikes Pub & Pizza
Gato Taco and Tequila image

FRENCH FRIES

Gato Taco and Tequila

207 main st, irwin

Avg 4.1 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips and Queso$6.00
El Pollo Loco$12.00
The Yinzer$15.00
More about Gato Taco and Tequila
Cenacolo image

PASTA

Cenacolo

2000 commerce loop, North Huntingdon

Avg 4.7 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reginetta$31.00
Jumbo Shrimp, Sweet Sausage, Pancetta, Banana Peppers, & Marinara and Lobster Cream. All entrees come with our house salad. Fresh Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes , Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette
Ricotta Gnocchi$30.00
Short Rib Ragu, Porcini Mushrooms & Roma Tomato Sauce All entrees come with our house salad. Fresh Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes , Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette
Bruco$27.00
Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes, Mascarpone Cream & Truffle Oil
All entrees come with our house salad. Fresh Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes , Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Cenacolo
Siena At Norwin image

 

Siena At Norwin

10630 Rt 30, North Huntingdon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MD Traditional$10.99
Bread Sticks$5.99
Italian Hoagie
More about Siena At Norwin
Inferno Pizza North Huntingdon image

 

Inferno Pizza North Huntingdon

13380 Us 30 Hwy, North Huntingdon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
X-Large Pizza (18") (14 cut)$16.95
Fresh Cut FRENCH FRIES$4.25
Medium Pizza (14") (8 Cut)$12.95
More about Inferno Pizza North Huntingdon
Brandy's on Main image

 

Brandy's on Main

200 main St, Irwin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Bites$5.00
Medium 8 cut square$9.99
Large 14" round 8 cut$12.99
More about Brandy's on Main
Jacktown Ride & Hunt Club image

 

Jacktown Ride & Hunt Club

11369 Center Hwy, North Huntingdon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Jacktown Ride & Hunt Club

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Irwin

French Fries

Map

