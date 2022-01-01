Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Irwin

Go
Irwin restaurants
Toast

Irwin restaurants that serve pies

Siena At Norwin image

 

Siena At Norwin

10630 Rt 30, North Huntingdon

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Siena Pie
MED Siena Pie
SM Greek Pie
More about Siena At Norwin
Brandy's on Main image

 

Brandy's on Main

200 main St, Irwin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
16 cut square Party Pie$17.99
More about Brandy's on Main

Browse other tasty dishes in Irwin

Crab Cakes

Nachos

Steak Salad

Tacos

White Pizza

Pretzels

Steak Calzones

Waffles

Map

More near Irwin to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston