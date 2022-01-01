Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Irwin

Irwin restaurants
Irwin restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Mr Mikes Pub & Pizza

9371 Lincoln Highway State Route 30, Irwin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Taco's$10.95
Battered Dipped Flakey Flounder topped with our Citrusy Lime Cole Slaw drizzled with a Tasty Sweet/Hot Sriracha Sauce.
Fish Taco’s$10.95
Slightly Grilled Tortilla filled with Battered Fluffy Flounder and topped with Lime Coleslaw and our Secret Fish Taco Sauce!
Gato Taco and Tequila image

FRENCH FRIES

Gato Taco and Tequila

207 main st, irwin

Avg 4.1 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Tacos$6.00
Kids Taco$4.00
Kids Mini Tacos$4.00
Siena At Norwin image

 

Siena At Norwin

10630 Rt 30, North Huntingdon

No reviews yet
Takeout
MED Taco Pie
XL Taco Pie
SM Taco Pie
Brandy's on Main image

 

Brandy's on Main

200 main St, Irwin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Shrimp Taco$8.00
Beef Taco$3.00
3 Beef Taco$8.00
