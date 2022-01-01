Go
Is Original Thai cuisine

Welcome to a Thai restaurant with our high - quality Thai food. We're ready to serve you.
Let's come in and enjoy!

1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445



Popular Items

(Dinner) Pad Thai$13.00
Rice noodle stir fried with bean sprout, scallion, egg and ground peanut.
Scallion Pancake 🌱$7.00
Crab Rangoon$8.95
Crispy wonton sheet filled with Maine crab meat and Philadephia cream cheese.
(Dinner) Pad See You$13.00
Flat rice noodle stir fried with sweet brown sauce, Chinese broccoli and egg.
(Dinner) Pad Thai Basil 🌶🌶$13.00
Stir fried rice noodle with basil leaves, onion, broccoli, and bell pepper..
Chicken Satay$8.00
Grilled Thai chicken, coconut milk-turmeric, curry powder, peanut sauce.
Thai Spring Roll 🌱$8.00
Crispy rolls filled with cabbage, carrot, celery, and glass noodles. Served with plum sauce.
Pork Gyoza$8.00
Pan fried pork dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce
(Dinner) Drunken Noodle🌶🌶$13.00
Flat rice noodle stir fried with egg, assorted veggies and basil leaves in spicy sauce.
(Dinner) House Fried Rice$13.00
With egg, tomato, onion, and scallion.
Location

1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445

Brookline MA

Sunday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:59 am
