Isabella's Italian Trattoria
Isabella's Italian Trattoria is a family-owned neighborhood restaurant serving contemporary northern Italian cuisine in a sophisticated, yet casual setting. Isabella's has formed strong relationships with local farmers to highlight the best ingredients of central Virginia. Isabella's is the perfect choice for a night out with friends, a special date, or a business event.
PIZZA
4925 Boonsboro Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4925 Boonsboro Rd
Lynchburg VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Maylynn's Creamery Boonsboro
Come in and enjoy!
Black Pit BBQ
Black Pit BBQ is a mobile food trailer operating out of Lynchburg, Virginia, and surrounding areas, serving up our own take on authentic BBQ inspired by flavors and traditions of the south.
Stoney Badger Tavern
Come in and enjoy!