Go
Toast

Isabella's Italian Trattoria

Isabella's Italian Trattoria is a family-owned neighborhood restaurant serving contemporary northern Italian cuisine in a sophisticated, yet casual setting. Isabella's has formed strong relationships with local farmers to highlight the best ingredients of central Virginia. Isabella's is the perfect choice for a night out with friends, a special date, or a business event.

PIZZA

4925 Boonsboro Rd • $$

Avg 4.9 (2314 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4925 Boonsboro Rd

Lynchburg VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maylynn's Creamery Boonsboro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Pit BBQ

No reviews yet

Black Pit BBQ is a mobile food trailer operating out of Lynchburg, Virginia, and surrounding areas, serving up our own take on authentic BBQ inspired by flavors and traditions of the south.

Stoney Badger Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston