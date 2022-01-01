Go
Isabella's Pizza & Subs

Custom Pizza, Subs, Wraps, and Salads!!

180 High Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Chicken Chunks, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Juice$2.75
Soda$2.75
Carlisle$12.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Olives, Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Halley Jo$11.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Onion, Ham, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Crisp Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Croutons
Tea / Lemonade$2.75
Chesley$12.00
Fresh Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil, Basil,
Tomato
Godmother$11.00
Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
Pandemic$11.00
Create your own! Choose up to three toppings!
Location

180 High Street

Harpers Ferry WV

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
