Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Isalita Cantina Mexicana is located downtown Ann Arbor next to its sister restaurant Mani Osteria. At Isalita, we specialize in small, shareable dishes that are inspired by the vibrant market "mercado" culture of Mexico. Everything on the menu is house-made using marketplace ingredients to showcase recognizable dishes but with our own unique interpretation.
Location
341 E Liberty St.
Ann Arbor MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
