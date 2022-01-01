Go
Isalita Cantina Mexicana

Isalita Cantina Mexicana is located downtown Ann Arbor next to its sister restaurant Mani Osteria. At Isalita, we specialize in small, shareable dishes that are inspired by the vibrant market "mercado" culture of Mexico. Everything on the menu is house-made using marketplace ingredients to showcase recognizable dishes but with our own unique interpretation.

341 E Liberty St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Macho Nachos$13.00
black beans, jalapeno, radish, tomato, black olive, crema, arbol salsa
Rock Shrimp Tacos$13.00
spicy aioli, avocado serrano, red onion
Baja Fish Tacos$14.00
mahi mahi, chipotle remoulade, avocado, pickled red cabbage
House Guacamole$10.00
jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, served with house-made corn tortilla chips
Carnitas Tacos$12.00
coca-cola braised pork shoulder, salsa verde, pickled onion, cilantro
Chicken Tinga Tacos$12.00
chipotle braised chicken, lettuce, crema, radish
Rice & Beans$5.00
rice & black beans
Cauliflower Tacos$11.00
pickled jalapeno, cucumber mint salsa, smoked chili vinaigrette
Isa-Chop Salad$12.00
jicama, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, pepitas, crispy tortillas
Fried Chicken Tacos$13.00
The Brinery Kimchi mayo, thai sweet chili, cilantro coleslaw
Location

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
