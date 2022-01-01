Iselin restaurants you'll love

Go
Iselin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Iselin

Iselin's top cuisines

Indian
Takeout box
Chinese
Scroll right

Must-try Iselin restaurants

Bikanervala image

 

Bikanervala

1538 Oaktree Road, Iselin

Avg 3.8 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kulcha$7.99
Round shaped bread stuffed with Cheese/ Onion/ potato, served with Cheak peas/ lentil and raita
Deluxe Thali$13.99
Thali served in combination of one naan, one prantha, dal makhni, paneer subzi, seasonal vegetable, pulao, raita, salad, papad and sweet
Golgappa / Pani Puri$7.99
A crispy fried sphere shape ball filled with flavored water containing tamarind, sugar, spices, mint and chickpeas. comes with 8 pcs of Golgappa
More about Bikanervala
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

194 Wood Avenue, Iselin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Sub$7.95
Ham / Salami / Pepperoni / Provolone / Lettuce / Tomato / Red Onion / Oregano / Oil & Vinegar / Mini Hero
BLT$5.95
Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / White Bread / Specify Condiments
Cajun Turkey Wrap$7.95
Cajun Turkey / Pepper Jack Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Avocado / Chipotle Mayo / Plain Tortilla
More about Dartcor
Big Shots Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Big Shots Restaurant & Lounge

780 U.S. 1, Iselin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thai Shrimp$14.00
Bite size shrimps tossed in our signature sriracha thai sauce
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$10.00
Cheese steak sauted with onions, peppers & mushrooms stuffed into an eggroll and fried to perfection.
Steak Bites$13.00
Tender beef filet tips cajun seasoned and gilled medium served with our signature texas dip sauce
More about Big Shots Restaurant & Lounge
FIFTEEN38 image

 

FIFTEEN38

1538 Oak Tree Road, Iselin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Goat Biriyani$18.95
Goat pieces marinated with spices, cooked with basmati rice and caramelized onion in sealed pot
Veg Kolhapuri$14.95
Chickpeas flavoured with assorted spices, ginger, garlic and vegetable gravy
Lasooni Gobi$9.95
Tantalizing Tangy cauliflower
More about FIFTEEN38
Restaurant banner

 

Rasoi Restaurant Edison

1567 Oak Tree Road, Iselin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Rasoi Restaurant Edison
Egg Mania - Iselin, NJ image

 

Egg Mania

1546 Oak Tree Rd, Iselin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Goti Fry$11.99
Sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with cheese and onion-tomato based gravy
Surti Gotala$9.99
Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices
Rajwadi Lassi$6.99
Sweet Lassi with Rose flavored syrup with raisins and pistachios
More about Egg Mania
Restaurant banner

 

Egg Mania- Dallas

1546 Oak Tree Road, Woodbridge Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Masala Chaas (Butter Milk)$3.99
Traditional marvadi chaas with a hint of spiciness
Egg Katori$7.99
6 X half boiled eggs filled with Masala topped with cheese
Cheese Paneer Masala$12.99
Panner cubes cooked in ginger-garlic, chili topped with cheese and onion-tomato based gravy
More about Egg Mania- Dallas
Restaurant banner

 

Egg Mania - Washington DC

1546 Oak Tree Road, Woodbridge Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Egg Mania - Washington DC

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Iselin

Samosa

Chapati

Tandoori

Naan

Lassi

Biryani

Map

More near Iselin to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston