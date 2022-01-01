Iselin restaurants you'll love
Bikanervala
1538 Oaktree Road, Iselin
|Popular items
|Kulcha
|$7.99
Round shaped bread stuffed with Cheese/ Onion/ potato, served with Cheak peas/ lentil and raita
|Deluxe Thali
|$13.99
Thali served in combination of one naan, one prantha, dal makhni, paneer subzi, seasonal vegetable, pulao, raita, salad, papad and sweet
|Golgappa / Pani Puri
|$7.99
A crispy fried sphere shape ball filled with flavored water containing tamarind, sugar, spices, mint and chickpeas. comes with 8 pcs of Golgappa
Dartcor
194 Wood Avenue, Iselin
|Popular items
|Italian Sub
|$7.95
Ham / Salami / Pepperoni / Provolone / Lettuce / Tomato / Red Onion / Oregano / Oil & Vinegar / Mini Hero
|BLT
|$5.95
Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / White Bread / Specify Condiments
|Cajun Turkey Wrap
|$7.95
Cajun Turkey / Pepper Jack Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Avocado / Chipotle Mayo / Plain Tortilla
Big Shots Restaurant & Lounge
780 U.S. 1, Iselin
|Popular items
|Thai Shrimp
|$14.00
Bite size shrimps tossed in our signature sriracha thai sauce
|Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
|$10.00
Cheese steak sauted with onions, peppers & mushrooms stuffed into an eggroll and fried to perfection.
|Steak Bites
|$13.00
Tender beef filet tips cajun seasoned and gilled medium served with our signature texas dip sauce
FIFTEEN38
1538 Oak Tree Road, Iselin
|Popular items
|Goat Biriyani
|$18.95
Goat pieces marinated with spices, cooked with basmati rice and caramelized onion in sealed pot
|Veg Kolhapuri
|$14.95
Chickpeas flavoured with assorted spices, ginger, garlic and vegetable gravy
|Lasooni Gobi
|$9.95
Tantalizing Tangy cauliflower
Egg Mania
1546 Oak Tree Rd, Iselin
|Popular items
|Goti Fry
|$11.99
Sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with cheese and onion-tomato based gravy
|Surti Gotala
|$9.99
Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices
|Rajwadi Lassi
|$6.99
Sweet Lassi with Rose flavored syrup with raisins and pistachios
Egg Mania- Dallas
1546 Oak Tree Road, Woodbridge Township
|Popular items
|Masala Chaas (Butter Milk)
|$3.99
Traditional marvadi chaas with a hint of spiciness
|Egg Katori
|$7.99
6 X half boiled eggs filled with Masala topped with cheese
|Cheese Paneer Masala
|$12.99
Panner cubes cooked in ginger-garlic, chili topped with cheese and onion-tomato based gravy
Egg Mania - Washington DC
1546 Oak Tree Road, Woodbridge Township