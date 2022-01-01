Iselin Indian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Indian restaurants in Iselin
More about Bikanervala
Bikanervala
1538 Oaktree Road, Iselin
|Popular items
|Paneer Butter Masala
|$8.49
Irresistible taste of butter gravy cooked with Indian spices and cottage cheese. Come with Rice
|Idli Sambhar
|$7.99
The cakes are made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils (de-husked) and rice
|Vada Pav
|$8.99
Deep fried potato patty with spices, served in a bread bun (pao) with condiments
More about FIFTEEN38
FIFTEEN38
1538 Oak Tree Road, Iselin
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka
|$15.95
Boneless chicken cubes marinated in chef's special blend and cooked to perfection
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$14.95
Traditional cottage cheese cubes prepared in delicious butter sauce
|Fish Koliwada
|$9.95
Fish fillets coated with chef's special batter and cooked to perfection