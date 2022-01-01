Iselin Indian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Indian restaurants in Iselin

Bikanervala image

 

Bikanervala

1538 Oaktree Road, Iselin

Avg 3.8 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Paneer Butter Masala$8.49
Irresistible taste of butter gravy cooked with Indian spices and cottage cheese. Come with Rice
Idli Sambhar$7.99
The cakes are made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils (de-husked) and rice
Vada Pav$8.99
Deep fried potato patty with spices, served in a bread bun (pao) with condiments
More about Bikanervala
FIFTEEN38 image

 

FIFTEEN38

1538 Oak Tree Road, Iselin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tikka$15.95
Boneless chicken cubes marinated in chef's special blend and cooked to perfection
Paneer Tikka Masala$14.95
Traditional cottage cheese cubes prepared in delicious butter sauce
Fish Koliwada$9.95
Fish fillets coated with chef's special batter and cooked to perfection
More about FIFTEEN38
Restaurant banner

 

Rasoi Restaurant Edison

1567 Oak Tree Road, Iselin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Rasoi Restaurant Edison

