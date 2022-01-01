Biryani in
Iselin
/
Iselin
/
Biryani
Iselin restaurants that serve biryani
Egg Mania
1546 Oak Tree Rd, Iselin
No reviews yet
Volcano Biryani
$12.99
Boiled egg rice with an omelet base, centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese
More about Egg Mania
Browse other tasty dishes in Iselin
Chapati
Naan
Samosa
Tandoori
Lassi
More near Iselin to explore
Edison
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Cranford
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Clark
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Westfield
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(40 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston