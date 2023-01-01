Iselin restaurants you'll love
Bikanervala Iselin
1538 Oaktree Road, Iselin
|Chhole Bhature
|$7.99
Deep fried bread served with cheak peas masala portion
|Pyaz Kachori (2 pcs)
|$4.99
Small, crispy,deep fried whole wheat bread (puri)filled with spiced onion and stuffing
|Raj kachori
|$6.49
A big fried crispy sphere shape ball, stuffed with potato and sprout, served with curd, honey chili paste.
Egg Mania - Iselin NJ
1546 Oak Tree Rd, Iselin
|Jetty Rolls
|$8.99
Roll of egg coated tortilla filled with Masala boiled eggs and cheese
|Egg Bhurji
|$10.99
Scrambled eggs with Veggies and Masala
|Extra Bread (2 Slices)
|$0.99
Butter toasted sliced white breads
Fresca, At Shelbourne
194 Wood Avenue, Iselin
|Omelet Bar
|$7.00
Our omelets are made fresh for you with your choice of fillings.
|Fries
|$3.50
Double Fried til Crispy / pink sea salt / herbs
|Caesar Has Landed
|$6.75
chopped Romaine / baby spinach / shaved parm / cherry tomato / house crouton / house Caesar dressing
Big Shots Restaurant & Lounge
780 U.S. 1, Iselin
|Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Cheese steak sauted with onions, peppers & mushrooms stuffed into an eggroll and fried to perfection.
|Thai Shrimp
|$16.00
Bite size shrimps tossed in our signature sriracha thai sauce
|Steak Bites
|$16.00
Tender beef filet tips cajun seasoned and gilled medium served with our signature texas dip sauce
Noches de Colombia - Woodbridge
675 U.S. 1, Woodbridge Township
|ARROZ CON POLLO
|$17.95
Rice and Chicken, sausage bits mixed with veggies
|POLLO SALTEADO
|$18.95
Chicken sauteed with fries, bell peppers, onions and sweet tomato
|MADUROS
|$4.25
Sweet plantains
Nagpuri Saoji Restro & Bar - 1477 Oak tree road, Iselin, NJ 08830
1477 Oak tree road, Iselin, NJ 08830, Iselin