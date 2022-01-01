Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Iselin

Go
Iselin restaurants
Toast

Iselin restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Banner pic

 

Egg Mania - Iselin NJ

1546 Oak Tree Rd, Iselin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Katori$7.99
6 X half boiled eggs filled with Masala topped with cheese
Surti Gotala$10.99
Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices
Jetty Rolls$7.99
Roll of egg coated tortilla filled with Masala boiled eggs and cheese
More about Egg Mania - Iselin NJ
FIFTEEN38 image

 

Talli Bar & Grill

1538 Oak Tree Road, Iselin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veg Kathi Roll$8.95
Vegetables wrapped in paratha bread with house masala and sauces
Chicken Biriyani$16.95
Boned chicken marinated with spices, cooked with basmati rice and caramelized onion in sealed pot
Paneer Tikka$15.95
Cottage cheese cubes marinated with chef's special spices
More about Talli Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Iselin

Salmon

Crispy Chicken

Curry

Sweet Potato Fries

Quesadillas

Cake

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Iselin to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1670 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (868 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston