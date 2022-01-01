Curry in Iselin
Iselin restaurants that serve curry
More about Egg Mania - Iselin NJ
Egg Mania - Iselin NJ
1546 Oak Tree Rd, Iselin
|Egg Katori
|$7.99
6 X half boiled eggs filled with Masala topped with cheese
|Surti Gotala
|$10.99
Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices
|Jetty Rolls
|$7.99
Roll of egg coated tortilla filled with Masala boiled eggs and cheese
More about Dartcor - 194 Wood Ave
Dartcor - 194 Wood Ave
194 Wood Avenue, Iselin
|Hash Brown Patty
|$1.95
1 Hash Brown Patty
|Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.95
2 Eggs & Cheese Sandwich
|Side of Bacon(1)
|$1.50
1 Piece
More about Talli Bar & Grill
Talli Bar & Grill
1538 Oak Tree Road, Iselin
|Veg Kathi Roll
|$8.95
Vegetables wrapped in paratha bread with house masala and sauces
|Chicken Biriyani
|$16.95
Boned chicken marinated with spices, cooked with basmati rice and caramelized onion in sealed pot
|Paneer Tikka
|$15.95
Cottage cheese cubes marinated with chef's special spices