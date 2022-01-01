Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Iselin

Iselin restaurants
Iselin restaurants that serve curry

Egg Mania - Iselin NJ

1546 Oak Tree Rd, Iselin

Egg Katori$7.99
6 X half boiled eggs filled with Masala topped with cheese
Surti Gotala$10.99
Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices
Jetty Rolls$7.99
Roll of egg coated tortilla filled with Masala boiled eggs and cheese
Dartcor - 194 Wood Ave

194 Wood Avenue, Iselin

Hash Brown Patty$1.95
1 Hash Brown Patty
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$4.95
2 Eggs & Cheese Sandwich
Side of Bacon(1)$1.50
1 Piece
Talli Bar & Grill

1538 Oak Tree Road, Iselin

Veg Kathi Roll$8.95
Vegetables wrapped in paratha bread with house masala and sauces
Chicken Biriyani$16.95
Boned chicken marinated with spices, cooked with basmati rice and caramelized onion in sealed pot
Paneer Tikka$15.95
Cottage cheese cubes marinated with chef's special spices
