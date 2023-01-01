Fried chicken sandwiches in Iselin
Iselin restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Egg Mania - Iselin NJ
Egg Mania - Iselin NJ
1546 Oak Tree Rd, Iselin
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with tabasco flavored tossed chicken, crushed red pepper and oreganos with green pepper, onion and tomato
More about Dartcor - 194 Wood Ave
Dartcor - 194 Wood Ave
194 Wood Avenue, Iselin
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries
|$12.95
SPECIAL!
blackened grilled chicken | cheddar cheese| lettuce | tomato| avocado
chipotle mayo | kaiser roll | served with fries
|Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich Special w/ Fries
|$12.95
crispy chicken| ham | swiss| tomato | spinach | honey mustard dressing
kaiser roll |served with french fries