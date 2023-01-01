Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Iselin

Iselin restaurants
  • Iselin
  • Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Iselin restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Egg Mania - Iselin NJ

1546 Oak Tree Rd, Iselin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with tabasco flavored tossed chicken, crushed red pepper and oreganos with green pepper, onion and tomato
More about Egg Mania - Iselin NJ
Item pic

 

Dartcor - 194 Wood Ave

194 Wood Avenue, Iselin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries$12.95
SPECIAL!
blackened grilled chicken | cheddar cheese| lettuce | tomato| avocado
chipotle mayo | kaiser roll | served with fries
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich Special w/ Fries$12.95
crispy chicken| ham | swiss| tomato | spinach | honey mustard dressing
kaiser roll |served with french fries
More about Dartcor - 194 Wood Ave

