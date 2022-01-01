Fried rice in Iselin
Iselin restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Bikanervala Iselin
Bikanervala Iselin
1538 Oaktree Road, Iselin
|Veg Fried Rice
|$10.99
A dish of cooked rice mixed stir-fried vegetables
More about Dartcor - 194 Wood Ave
Dartcor - 194 Wood Ave
194 Wood Avenue, Iselin
|Asian Sesame Flank Steak Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.95
Asian Sesame Flank Steak served over Pineapple Fried Rice with Broccoli, Wonton Chips & Duck Sauce
|Asian Sesame Grilled Chicken Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Asian Sesame Grilled Chicken served over Pineapple Fried Rice with Broccoli, Wonton Chips & Duck Sauce