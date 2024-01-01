Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Iselin

Iselin restaurants
Iselin restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Fresca, At Shelbourne

194 Wood Avenue, Iselin

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch Buffet - Grilled Chicken & Hanger Steak$8.50
Please enjoy our hot buffet. Full of colorful veggies fresh cut by our knives & prepared simply, you can add a protein for an awesome lunch experience.
**Please note, the hot bar buffet is available Tuesday through Thursday**
This week is: grilled chicken & lemon-garlic shrimp. For vegetarians, just ask what is featured.
Note: Please feel free to add the pasta to other dishes, if you like.
Please choose one below.
Lunch Buffet: Grilled Chicken / Hanger Steak (Available Tuesday - Thursday!)$8.75
Please enjoy our hot buffet. Full of colorful veggies fresh cut by our knives & prepared simply, you can add a protein for an awesome lunch experience.
This week we have: grilled chicken & hanger steak
Noches de Colombia - Woodbridge

675 U.S. 1, Woodbridge Township

TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED NEW YORK STEAK & SHRIMP$29.95
Grilled New York Steak with garlic shrimp on top, steamed potato with guac and tostones
