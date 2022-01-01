Lassi in Iselin

Go
Iselin restaurants
Toast

Iselin restaurants that serve lassi

Item pic

 

Egg Mania

1546 Oak Tree Rd, Iselin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rajwadi Lassi$6.99
Sweet Lassi with Rose flavored syrup with raisins and pistachios
More about Egg Mania

Browse other tasty dishes in Iselin

Biryani

Samosa

Naan

Chapati

Tandoori

Map

More near Iselin to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston