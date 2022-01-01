Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Paneer tikka in
Iselin
/
Iselin
/
Paneer Tikka
Iselin restaurants that serve paneer tikka
Bikanervala
1538 Oaktree Road, Iselin
Avg 3.8
(899 reviews)
Paneer Tikka
$7.99
Dices of fresh cottage cheese, marinated in fresh cream, spices and grilled in oven (Tandoor)
More about Bikanervala
FIFTEEN38
1538 Oak Tree Road, Iselin
No reviews yet
Paneer Tikka
$15.95
Cottage cheese cubes marinated with chef's special spices
More about FIFTEEN38
Browse other tasty dishes in Iselin
Quesadillas
Samosa
Caesar Salad
Chicken Tenders
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Wraps
Naan
Garlic Naan
More near Iselin to explore
Edison
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Cranford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Clark
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Westfield
No reviews yet
Plainfield
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1632 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(854 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(162 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston