Paneer tikka in Iselin

Iselin restaurants
Iselin restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Paneer Tikka image

 

Bikanervala

1538 Oaktree Road, Iselin

Avg 3.8 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Paneer Tikka$7.99
Dices of fresh cottage cheese, marinated in fresh cream, spices and grilled in oven (Tandoor)
More about Bikanervala
FIFTEEN38 image

 

FIFTEEN38

1538 Oak Tree Road, Iselin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Paneer Tikka$15.95
Cottage cheese cubes marinated with chef's special spices
More about FIFTEEN38

