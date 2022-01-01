Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Iselin

Iselin restaurants
Iselin restaurants that serve roti

Item pic

 

Bikanervala Iselin

1538 Oaktree Road, Iselin

Avg 3.8 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Makki Ki Roti 'n' Serso sag$8.99
Tandoori Butter Roti$1.99
A light, Flat, unleavened crispy bread baked in oven (Tandoor)
More about Bikanervala Iselin
Restaurant banner

 

Rasoi Restaurant Edison

1567 Oak Tree Road, Iselin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roti$3.95
More about Rasoi Restaurant Edison

