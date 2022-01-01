Tandoori in Iselin

Go
Iselin restaurants
Toast

Iselin restaurants that serve tandoori

Tandoori Platter image

 

Bikanervala

1538 Oaktree Road, Iselin

Avg 3.8 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Platter$10.99
Served with dices Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Aloo , Veg Seekh Kabab with Butter Nan and Dal Makhni
More about Bikanervala
FIFTEEN38 image

 

FIFTEEN38

1538 Oak Tree Road, Iselin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tandoori Roti$4.95
More about FIFTEEN38

Browse other tasty dishes in Iselin

Samosa

Naan

Chapati

Lassi

Biryani

Map

More near Iselin to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston