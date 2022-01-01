Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tikka masala in
Iselin
/
Iselin
/
Tikka Masala
Iselin restaurants that serve tikka masala
Talli Bar & Grill
1538 Oak Tree Road, Iselin
No reviews yet
Paneer Tikka Masala
$14.95
Traditional cottage cheese cubes prepared in delicious butter sauce
More about Talli Bar & Grill
Rasoi Restaurant Edison
1567 Oak Tree Road, Iselin
No reviews yet
Paneer Tikka Masala
$15.95
More about Rasoi Restaurant Edison
