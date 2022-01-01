Go
(ish) delicatessen

Weird sandwiches from weird people

702 N Person Street

Popular Items

BL(R)T & Blue$10.00
Roasted tomatoes, crispy bacon, red leaf lettuce, and caraway blue cheese dressing on whole wheat bread.
Egg & Cheese$6.00
Scrambled egg and American cheese on a brioche roll. Add pastrami, bacon, and/or roasted tomatoes.
(vegetarian)
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, black beans, and melty cheese in a flour tortilla. With roasted tomatillo salsa and cilantro sour cream for dunking.
(vegetarian)
The Nassau County$13.00
Corned beef, spicy brown mustard, havarti cheese, bread & butter pickled okra, and coleslaw, on toasted wheat bread.
Pasta Salad$3.00
Orecchiette pasta, charred sweet potatoes and onions, sage, olive oil, and Valbreso cheese.
(vegetarian)
Mustardy Potato Salad$3.00
Sliced potatoes and charred onions dressed with olive oil and mustard.
(vegetarian, gluten free)
Eggplant & Halloumi$12.00
Fried Halloumi cheese, grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, and parsley tahini sauce on sourdough bread.
(vegetarian, but fryer is also used for items containing meat) (to avoid, request non-fried Halloumi)
Chicken Salad Saltimbocca$11.00
Saltimbocca turned chicken salad. Sage-o-naise, Fontal and Asiago cheeses, and Goodnight Brothers city ham on sub roll.
Cucumber Salad$3.00
English cucumbers and red-wine-vinegar-charred onions.
(vegan, gluten free)
Reuben$14.00
Housemade pastrami or corned beef, swiss, Super Russian, braised purple cabbage, on Boulted Bread rye.
Location

702 N Person Street

Raleigh NC

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
