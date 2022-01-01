Ishilima
Come in and enjoy!
15807 Pines Blvd
Popular Items
Location
15807 Pines Blvd
Hollywood FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
Everybody wants to Mazza!
Super Arepa
Come in and enjoy!
Vicky Bakery
Come in and Enjoy
Piola
In 1986, in the heart of Treviso, a new idea takes shape: the re-invention of the most quintessential Italian establishment: the Pizzeria; that idea is now a wonderful reality called Piola.