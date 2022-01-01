Go
Ishilima

15807 Pines Blvd

Popular Items

Maguro$18.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Tuna Top, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Crispies
Jalea$18.00
White Fish, Shrimp Tempura, Calamar, Salsa Criolla, LDT
Ishigotto$18.00
Shrimp Tempura, Kani, Avocado, Maduro, Peanuts, Honey Truffle
Guava$18.00
Shrimp Tempura, Goat Cheese, Guava, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Maduro
Chaufita$16.00
Tomato, Red Onions, Scallions, Rice, Scrambled Egg, Cilantro
JB Tempura Roll$10.00
Salmon, cream cheese, scallions, tempura fried
Eel Sauce$0.50
Mata Leon$18.00
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Ceviche Rocoto
Tiger$16.00
Kani, Aji Amarillo, Avocado, Crispy Shrimp Ceviche
Location

Hollywood FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
