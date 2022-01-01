10 - Isla Midtown
Come in and enjoy!
25 W 38th St, New York, NY
Popular Items
Location
25 W 38th St, New York, NY
New York NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
fresh&co
just made. just for you.
dell'anima
Come in and enjoy!
Kings of Kobe
Come in and enjoy!
Finn's Bagels
Come in and enjoy!