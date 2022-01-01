Go
Isla Del Mar Restaurante

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

5101 South 36th St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Mango Roll$7.50
Quesa-Tacos$3.50
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) in a crispy golden corn tortilla and melted cheese with option of onions and cilantro.
Azteca Sushi$10.00
Sushi crab, cream cheese, jalapeño, fried in tempura style, topped with syracha sauce, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Ceviche Mixto$22.00
Fresh tilapia and shrimp marinated in lime juice, octopus, and cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
Ceviche de Camarones$16.00
Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
La Torre Imperial$18.00
Delicious tilapia ceviche topped with octopus, cooked shrimp, aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), avocado, and a breaded shrimp. House sauce.
Tacos de Birria c/.$3.00
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) in a crispy golden corn tortilla with option of onions and cilantro.
Vaso de Consome$1.00
Delicious birria consomé to dip our delicious tacos.
Hulk Sushi$10.00
Sushi crab, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayoness.
Cielo Mar y Tierra$14.00
Beef, shrimp, chicken, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado. Fried in a panko style.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5101 South 36th St.

Omaha NE

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
