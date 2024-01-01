Avocado toast in Islamorada
Islamorada restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Midway Cafe & Coffee Bar
Midway Cafe & Coffee Bar
80499 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Smashed avocado with lemon, sea salt and red pepper flakes.
More about Green Turtle Inn / NEST BBQ - • Online Order cut-off 75 minutes before closing time.
Green Turtle Inn / NEST BBQ - • Online Order cut-off 75 minutes before closing time.
81219 Overseas Highway, Islamorada
|Avocado Toast
|$17.00
Focaccia Bread, Avocado, Poached Eggs, Pickled Red Onion, Hollandaise Sauce, and Balsamic Drizzle