Burritos in Islamorada
Islamorada restaurants that serve burritos
More about Midway Cafe & Coffee Bar
Midway Cafe & Coffee Bar
80499 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Two eggs scrambled, salsa, roasted potatoes and pepper jack cheese with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage wrapped in a tortilla. Sub meat for roasted pepers & onions to make it vegetarian.
More about Wahoo's Bar and Grill
Wahoo's Bar and Grill
83413 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, Islamorada
|Vegetarian Burrito bowl
|$21.00
More about Green Turtle Inn / NEST BBQ - • Online Order cut-off 75 minutes before closing time.
Green Turtle Inn / NEST BBQ - • Online Order cut-off 75 minutes before closing time.
81219 Overseas Highway, Islamorada
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Eggs, sausage, cheese, peppers, onions, breakfast potatoes, pico and sour cream