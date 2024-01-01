Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Islamorada

Islamorada restaurants
Islamorada restaurants that serve greek salad

Midway Cafe & Coffee Bar

80499 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada

Greek Salad$9.99
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions and feta cheese
with Greek dressing.
Greek Chicken Salad Wrap$12.99
Roasted chicken with lettuce, tomato, olives, feta cheese,
cucumbers and Greek dressing.
Green Turtle Inn / NEST BBQ - • Online Order cut-off 75 minutes before closing time.

81219 Overseas Highway, Islamorada

Traditional Greek Salad$17.00
Chopped romaine, sliced red beets, pepperoncini, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumber and feta cheese with house made dressing
