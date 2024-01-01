Greek salad in Islamorada
Islamorada restaurants that serve greek salad
Midway Cafe & Coffee Bar
80499 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions and feta cheese
with Greek dressing.
|Greek Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.99
Roasted chicken with lettuce, tomato, olives, feta cheese,
cucumbers and Greek dressing.
Green Turtle Inn / NEST BBQ - • Online Order cut-off 75 minutes before closing time.
81219 Overseas Highway, Islamorada
|Traditional Greek Salad
|$17.00
Chopped romaine, sliced red beets, pepperoncini, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumber and feta cheese with house made dressing