Mahi mahi in Islamorada

Wahoo's Bar and Grill
83413 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, Islamorada
|Mahi Tacos
|$17.00
Two tacos, blackened, flour tortilla, cabbage, pineapple slaw, key lime sauce
Island Grill - Islamorada
85501 Overseas Highway, Islamorada
|MAHI MAHI TACOS
|$19.00
Shredded cabbage, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo
|KID MAHI MAHI FINGERS
|$10.00
|MAHI MAHI IMPERIAL
|$35.00
Seasoned and broiled mahi-mahi topped with crab
cakes, shrimp served with Key Lime beurre blanc sauce