Island Bamboo
Caribbean Soul Food
Island Bamboo specializes in a blend of Caribbean and Soul Food offerings. With a wide selection of menu items, Island Bamboo aims to satisfy any craving with notable quality and impressive value.
Come in and enjoy!
851 Madison Avenue
Location
Albany NY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
