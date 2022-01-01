Go
Island Bamboo

Caribbean Soul Food
Island Bamboo specializes in a blend of Caribbean and Soul Food offerings. With a wide selection of menu items, Island Bamboo aims to satisfy any craving with notable quality and impressive value.
851 Madison Avenue

Albany NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
