Go
Toast

Island Bar and Grill

Established in 2004, Island Bar Surfside has a little mix of everything! Specializing in Craft Beer, Live Music, Sporting Events and Great Food! Kitchen is open late, so swing in and say hi!

2272 Glenns Bay Rd,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$2.95
BLT$7.45
12 Wings$10.95
Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
Philly Sub$8.95
Quesadilla$7.95
Greek Gyro$8.95
24 Wings$19.95
Jumbo Burrito$6.95
Just A Burgah$6.45
See full menu

Location

2272 Glenns Bay Rd,

Surfside Beach SC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beer 30 Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tavern in Surfside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar-B-Que House-Surfside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Hyena

No reviews yet

"Hand crafted and wood fired flatbread pizza made with local fresh ingredients and handmade sauces. All of our pizzas are 10" Neapolitan-style and made with Love. Large craft beer selection and creative cocktails"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston