Island Brew Coffeehouse
Located Waterfront in Hawaii Kai Shopping Center. Indoor and Outdoor Seating.
BAGELS
377 Keahole St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
377 Keahole St
Honolulu HI
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
HanaPa’a Market
From Boat To Bowl
Mala Market
The vibes are immaculate.
Pieology 8067
Come in and enjoy!
La Tour Cafe
LTCPZZA 3pm-8pm Daily!
Rustic Quality Fresh