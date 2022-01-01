Go
Island Brew Coffeehouse

Located Waterfront in Hawaii Kai Shopping Center. Indoor and Outdoor Seating.

BAGELS

377 Keahole St • $$

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
Cold Brewed Iced Coffee$3.75
Basilito$9.95
Toasted Bagel$4.25
Americano
Vanilla Latte
Acai Bowl$12.25
Island Brew - House Blend$2.75
Hawaiian Honey Latte$5.50
Cafe Latte
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

377 Keahole St

Honolulu HI

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
